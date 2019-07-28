As Comscore (SCOR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.00 Million; Sky Investment Group Maintains Holding in Merck & Co. (MRK)

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 50,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 410,754 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 69,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 27/03/2018 – Merck Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares to 335,902 shares, valued at $58.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston invested in 0% or 1,800 shares. 2.24 million are held by Vanguard Gp Inc. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 43,669 shares. 1.19 million are held by Bancorp Of America De. D E Shaw And has 0.02% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.17% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 15,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.4% or 200,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 3,418 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 25,100 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 26,229 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 404,557 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% EPS growth.

