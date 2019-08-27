As Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Stock Declined, Quantum Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $7.39 Million; Sanofi (SNY) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Increased Stake by $1.68 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 38,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 483,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, up from 445,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 668,907 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 08/03/2018 – Sanofi, Evotec team up for research on infectious diseases treatment; 14/05/2018 – Sanofi-Ablynx Deal Goes Ahead; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – PER THE PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT, THE TARGET ACTION DATE IS JANUARY 28, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Ambien maker trolls Roseanne Barr: ‘Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication’; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Clears a Hurdle in Bribery Probe; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 24/04/2018 – #2 Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 27/03/2018 – SANOFI – FDA APPROVED SANOFI’S TOUJEO (INSULIN GLARGINE 300 UNITS/ML) MAX SOLOSTAR

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 75,943 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M

