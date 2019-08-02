As Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Stock Value Declined, Quantum Capital Management Lowered Position; Lourd Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.69 Million as Share Price Declined

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 80.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 28,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,718 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, down from 35,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 17.94 million shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 120,910 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,193 are held by Principal Fincl. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Connors Investor Svcs reported 78,271 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has 0.17% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 56,400 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 116,528 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 1.12 million shares. Eqis Cap reported 11,203 shares stake. Aull And Monroe Management Corp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 1,959 shares.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Health Records on iPhone Now Available to CPSI Clients and the Communities They Serve – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Evident, TruBridge Solutions Selected by Kansas Hospital – Business Wire” published on April 13, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CPSI Extends Deadline for Nomination of Directors for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CPSI to Broadcast Its Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Live on the Internet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59M for 20.13 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.