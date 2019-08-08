As Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Share Value Declined, Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Holds Position in Office Depot (ODP)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 7.87M shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.75% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 325,548 shares traded or 174.57% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Systematic Fin Lp accumulated 36,690 shares. 17,637 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 46,337 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication accumulated 518,072 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,959 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Mackay Shields Limited invested in 7,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 35,372 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gp Llp. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 8,286 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 16,426 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 9,150 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 140,704 shares. 206,116 are held by Morgan Stanley.

