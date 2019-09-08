As Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Valuation Rose, Holder Weitz Investment Management Decreased Position by $540,000; Sunbelt Securities Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.33 Million as Valuation Rose

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 192,375 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,221 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 20,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. 1,000 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E. WALKER LORI A had bought 700 shares worth $36,547. $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was bought by Standen James D..

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $22.11M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

