As Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shares Rose, Weitz Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $3.82 Million; Ycg Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.20 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, down from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 193,070 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,179 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.42 million, up from 98,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 150,000 shares to 768,500 shares, valued at $42.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $23.04M for 20.62 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $347,549 activity. Reece Joseph E had bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. GRANT RICHARD S had bought 330 shares worth $18,153 on Monday, June 17. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L. $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. Crutchfield Kevin S had bought 2,000 shares worth $98,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 10,119 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 59,489 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 256,485 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd invested in 427,578 shares. Financial Architects has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 150 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Co holds 0.37% or 34,505 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 101 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Oxbow Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Hm Payson reported 0% stake. Exchange Management reported 0.46% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 67,533 shares. Dupont Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 2,230 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks stated it has 303,160 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 78,507 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 121,307 shares. New York-based Corsair Management LP has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 22,751 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Oregon-based fund reported 17,832 shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt reported 262,715 shares. Verity Asset owns 7,323 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 224,982 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.65% or 31,563 shares. Assets Inv Ltd Company reported 124,100 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. 273,211 are held by Meritage Port Mngmt. Cap World Investors stated it has 184.17M shares. Baillie Gifford reported 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2.28% stake. New York-based Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

