As Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shares Rose, Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Increased Its Holding; Segantii Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Bhp Group LTD (BHP)

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 558.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 77,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 163,778 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 1.59 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 06/05/2018 – BHP CCO ARNOUD BALHUIZEN SAYS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 07/03/2018 – BHP: CONCERNED CUT IN EXPLORATION DOLLARS WILL HURT TECH SPEND; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR CONTINUATION OF SUPPLY OF CEMENT AND LIME TO BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q COPPER OUTPUT 457K TONS; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Nickel Takes the Lead – Investing News Network” on July 19, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Luminex, BHP Seal Deal on Tarqui Copper Concessions – Investing News Network” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron ore prices fall on Chinese regulation concerns – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. Another trade for 330 shares valued at $18,153 was bought by GRANT RICHARD S. Shares for $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. On Monday, May 13 the insider WALKER LORI A bought $36,547. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 30 shares. Jnba Advsr invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 18,013 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr holds 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 26,837 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,237 shares. Bluecrest Management, Guernsey-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,667 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,626 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 6,833 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associate Inc has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Amalgamated National Bank invested in 5,462 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.02% or 1.18 million shares.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Cold Weather Stocks to Heat Up Your Returns – Yahoo News” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals International: A Compass For Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals Revisited: Moat And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intrepid Potash And Compass Minerals: An Update On Emerging Threats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.