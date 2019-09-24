As Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Share Price Rose, Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Stake; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake as Shares Rose

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 7,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 21,498 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 29,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 59,503 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.02. About 253,923 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7,255 shares to 9,100 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 249,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $347,549 activity. Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of stock. The insider Crutchfield Kevin S bought $98,920. 2,000 shares were bought by GRANT RICHARD S, worth $105,080 on Thursday, March 28. WALKER LORI A had bought 700 shares worth $36,547. On Monday, May 13 Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 692 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. 9,114 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Ltd. Commerce State Bank invested in 4,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 100,217 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 28,055 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Cove Street Limited Liability Corp owns 698,566 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com has 4,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 150,405 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 12,395 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 101 were reported by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 33,875 shares.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $23.04M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.96 million for 30.82 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Trust Comm reported 1,731 shares stake. Ballentine Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 22,204 were reported by Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Lincoln National Corp accumulated 68,323 shares. Element Capital Management Lc accumulated 18,673 shares. Motley Fool Asset holds 36,333 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 251,651 shares. 3,982 are held by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 1,925 are owned by Dorsey Wright. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 82,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 3,646 shares. Putnam Llc reported 0.45% stake. Fiduciary Tru holds 4,650 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 68 shares.

