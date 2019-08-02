As Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Share Price Rose, Corecommodity Management Has Upped Holding by $450,630; Sherwin (SHW) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 8,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 35,281 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 26,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 165,400 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $511.2. About 231,794 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,072 shares. Bb&T holds 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 5,179 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fil Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 56,021 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 8,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 43,637 shares. Cls Invs Limited, a Nebraska-based fund reported 34 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 1,021 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co has 379 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 21,283 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. Webster Bankshares N A owns 3,835 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments, California-based fund reported 6,777 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.58M for 19.63 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. Shares for $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. Reece Joseph E had bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,916 shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Corecommodity Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.09% stake. 27,256 are held by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has 0.06% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 8,515 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 154,600 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 544,451 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn holds 212,590 shares. North Star Inv owns 725 shares. 30,658 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Goelzer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Ls Inv Limited Company, Michigan-based fund reported 1,788 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares to 57,444 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 192,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,100 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).