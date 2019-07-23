As Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Position by $749,844; Holder Maplelane Capital Has Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 114.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 278,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 521,313 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.56 million, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $157.7. About 2.84M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 73.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 13,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,091 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 18,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 300,101 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to MapAnything Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,049 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Kopp Inv Advisors Limited reported 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Caprock Grp Inc owns 10,153 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Llc holds 6,935 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc has 1,309 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Td Asset Management Inc stated it has 814,193 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 2,450 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Limited has 0.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proffitt & Goodson invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 169,256 shares. 600 were reported by Endurance Wealth Management. Cypress Cap Grp accumulated 38,490 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Pictet North America Advisors owns 90,394 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 235,000 shares to 765,000 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redfin Corp (Put) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 21 selling transactions for $21.91 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock. $1.48 million worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, January 25. Hawkins Mark J sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36M. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. $1.00 million worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 7,183 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.00 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mgmt owns 9,370 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lapides Asset Lc reported 3.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Texas Yale Corp accumulated 0.02% or 8,488 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa reported 5,998 shares. Frontier Management Co Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 212,773 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 32,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 99,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 21,629 shares. Bruce & stated it has 140,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated holds 4,926 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. $105,080 worth of stock was bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Thursday, March 28. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was bought by Reece Joseph E. WALKER LORI A had bought 700 shares worth $36,547.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MBII: Marrone Bio Innovations has initiated a new venture to develop enhanced plant nutrient products. – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals (CMP) Presents At Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals International (CMP) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals: Is This Selloff A Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.