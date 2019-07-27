As Compass Minerals International (CMP) Share Value Rose, Exchange Capital Management Raised Position by $877,878; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Lowered Stake by $1.43 Million

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 18,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71M, down from 427,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) by 113.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 16,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,588 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 14,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 324,349 shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Court Place has invested 0.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Weatherly Asset Management Lp accumulated 30,324 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Smithfield Tru holds 32,079 shares. 135,577 are owned by Toth Fincl Advisory Corp. Brown Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,937 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt invested in 0.37% or 4,383 shares. Reik Co Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 6,405 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 0.33% or 48,646 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation owns 392,468 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communications holds 15.92M shares. 5,013 were reported by Main Street Limited Liability. Bridges Inv holds 0.46% or 139,784 shares. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shelton Capital holds 0.41% or 8,332 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 13,256 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWN) by 5,840 shares to 88,220 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Contreras Jaime.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. The insider WALKER LORI A bought 700 shares worth $36,547. 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. $18,153 worth of stock was bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, June 17. $36,019 worth of stock was bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13.

