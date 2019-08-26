As Compass Minerals (CMP) Share Price Rose, Bruce & Co Boosted Position; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Increased Stake

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 297,759 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na reported 0.25% stake. Comerica Natl Bank holds 24,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council invested in 21,960 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 490 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 5,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Provise Group Inc Lc has 7,617 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 1.77M shares. Cap City Trust Communications Fl accumulated 7,223 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp accumulated 4,926 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2,250 shares. Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 73,033 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 27,256 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,515 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 348,384 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. Crutchfield Kevin S also bought $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was made by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was bought by Standen James D..

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Compass Minerals Plant Nutrition and Marrone Bio Innovations collaborate to develop specialty plant nutrition solutions enhanced with microorganisms – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cold Weather Stocks to Heat Up Your Returns – Yahoo News” with publication date: February 01, 2019.