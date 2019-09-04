As Compass Minerals (CMP) Market Value Rose, Holder Bruce & Co Upped Its Position; Cim Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Cut by $459,370

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04M, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $9.13 during the last trading session, reaching $837. About 203,878 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 141,658 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 66.85 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

