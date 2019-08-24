As Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Stock Price Rose, Essex Financial Services Has Boosted Its Holding; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lowered Position

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 114,815 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 466,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.33M, down from 479,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “CODI to sell Clean Earth for about $625 mln – PE Hub” on May 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Closes Sale of Manitoba Harvest to Tilray – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Diversified Holdings’ First Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2017.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,967 shares to 110,700 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,706 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsr accumulated 0% or 59,412 shares. Stifel Fin Corp invested in 27,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 49,769 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 806,259 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 62,203 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 1,100 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 18,070 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Perkins Coie reported 358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 62,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 424,270 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt Rech Communication Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Sei Investments invested 0.01% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 500 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc reported 42,920 shares stake.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc accumulated 9,000 shares. Cap Intll Ltd Ca stated it has 1.2% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,070 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,411 shares. Farmers Co owns 19,196 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 1,378 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 138,621 shares. Hamel Assoc holds 5,627 shares. 239,197 were accumulated by Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 18,355 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 154,540 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 481,921 shares stake. Bbr Partners Limited Co stated it has 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 112,623 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 3,513 shares in its portfolio.