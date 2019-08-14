As Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Share Price Rose, Holder Essex Financial Services Has Raised Its Holding; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Stake in Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Cut as Stock Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 657,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.55% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Hudson Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.0256 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4109. About 221,786 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN); 29/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS 38c-Adj EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.27 TO $0.30; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $42.4 Million; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Rev $42.4M; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 91,186 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Tfs Intl Div Appreciation by 5,955 shares to 4,554 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Codisney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,660 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lots Of Problems With Emerge Energy Services’ Restructuring Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 NYSE- And NASDAQ-Listed Stocks With Cannabis Exposure – Benzinga” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 80,000 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 2,000 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 53,696 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 600 shares stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). 1,000 are held by Bartlett & Co Ltd. Park Avenue Lc stated it has 13,697 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 94,516 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 216,654 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 77,001 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Llc owns 42,920 shares. 8,179 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Perkins Coie Tru owns 358 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has 36,738 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 332,901 shares to 853,311 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.