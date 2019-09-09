As Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Valuation Declined, Prince Street Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Yum Brands (Put) (YUM) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Cut Its Position

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 2.01 million shares traded or 68.57% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (Put) (YUM) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 5 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 2,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 billion, down from 2,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $117.81. About 1.65M shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $50.55M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Buenaventura Announces a Temporary Suspension of Production at Orcopampa Mine – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Buenaventura to Host Investor Day on March 12, 2019 – Business Wire” published on October 16, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Buenaventura Announces Resumption of Operations at the Uchucchacua Mine – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Top 20 Gold Stocks to Buy Despite Irrational Markets – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $283.18 million for 31.00 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 208 shares to 4,776 shares, valued at $265.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 515,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Lcnb Corp (NASDAQ:LCNB).