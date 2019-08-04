As Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Valuation Declined, Prince Street Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $3.64 Million; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Cut Holding

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 1.25 million shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 240,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 430,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, down from 671,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 2.07M shares traded or 52.61% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q TOTAL COSTS 37.4B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Management Holdings LP Exits Position in Urban One; 05/03/2018 – Democratic lawmakers have asked the White House and Kushner Companies for documents following reported loans from Citibank and Apollo Global Management; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 18.63 BLN RUPEES VS 16.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL SALES 39.82 BLN RUPEES VS 35.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK ENDS COMMENTS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 450.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $35.56 million for 27.64 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

