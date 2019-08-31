As Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Valuation Declined, Natixis Decreased Holding; As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Declined, Shareholder Old West Investment Management Lifted Holding

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.11M market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.825. About 930,134 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

Natixis decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 80.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 253,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 61,855 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 315,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 702,349 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 228,244 shares to 319,544 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 450.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $35.98 million for 27.21 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,715 shares to 29,127 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 82,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,114 shares, and cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).