As Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Valuation Declined, Holder Shell Asset Management Co Lifted Its Stake; Malaga Cove Capital Decreased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 26.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 66,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 317,439 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 251,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 1.29 million shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28 million shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $155.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 5,679 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,792 shares to 87,081 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576 shares, and cut its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).