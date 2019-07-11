As Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sprott Has Decreased Its Position; As Aes (AES) Share Price Declined, Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Cut by $672,696 Its Position

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 105,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 151,834 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 257,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 598,861 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 37,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 207,954 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 245,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 2.77 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA2/AA1.BR RATINGS TO AES TIETE´S PROPOSED BRL 200 MILLION DEBENTURES; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BVN’s profit will be $40.64M for 25.92 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 25,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust holds 0.16% or 78,513 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd invested in 0.01% or 11,562 shares. 1.14 million are owned by Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 74,993 shares. Diligent Limited Liability reported 12,220 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cibc Markets Corp owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 87,702 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 809,770 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 474 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt has invested 1.07% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 16,930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Two Sigma has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Brinker Inc stated it has 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Covington Capital reported 2,335 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 4,409 shares to 7,667 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 76,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $191.68 million for 14.65 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.