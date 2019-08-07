As Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $3.64 Million; Gabelli Funds Boosted Its Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl (SBGI) as Valuation Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 672,479 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl (SBGI) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 271,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 228,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inccl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 882,559 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 02/04/2018 – DEMOCRATS ASK DOJ TO REVIEW SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Selling Stations to Fox in Bid to Get Tribune Approval; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES POST-TAX PROCEEDS OF ~$1.4B FOR DIVESTED STATIONS; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A(Rd by 26,000 shares to 258,300 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Coco by 27,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,000 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:SGMS).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: G-III Apparel, Sinclair Broadcast – Benzinga” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T weighs sports net sales to cut debt; Sinclair could bid – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Broadcast -4% as Q2 profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 33 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Us holds 0.36% or 880,639 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Principal Financial Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 371,606 shares stake. Whittier Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 21 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) invested in 0.05% or 9,168 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 767,710 were reported by Voya Inv Management Ltd. 10,030 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Delphi Management Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.49% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 242,425 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Citadel Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Strategic Advsr Llc invested in 51,648 shares.