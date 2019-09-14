As Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Shares Rose, Aperio Group Decreased Stake; Krensavage Asset Management Has Upped Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $4.00 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69M, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 78,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% . The institutional investor held 374,572 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 452,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 1.48M shares traded. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40M and $308.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,444 shares to 176,556 shares, valued at $41.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steris Plc by 2,842 shares to 31,151 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).