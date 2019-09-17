As Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (SID) Stock Value Rose, Blackrock Decreased Stake by $312,232; Madison Investment Holdings Upped First Solar (FSLR) Position by $4.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (SID) by 93.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 78,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% . The institutional investor held 4,988 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21,000, down from 83,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 2.05M shares traded. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 49.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 69,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 209,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78M, up from 139,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 800,878 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana

Analysts await Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. SID’s profit will be $252.78M for 4.83 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 50,505 shares to 732,981 shares, valued at $59.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tegna Inc.

