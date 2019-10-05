As Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) Stock Rose, Atria Investments Has Cut Position; Rexnord New (Call) (RXN) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Cut Stake by $3.07 Million as Stock Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 28,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% . The institutional investor held 48,063 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 76,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Energetica De Mina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 2.28 million shares traded. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 07/03/2018 – CEMIG NAMES MAURICIO FERNANDES LEONARDO JUNIOR CFO; 04/05/2018 – RENOVA SAYS BOARD REJECTED CEMIG OFFER FOR CHIPLEY, BRASIL PCH; 15/05/2018 – China’s power investment group seeks new Brazil targets after $2 billion deal; 14/03/2018 – SPIC renews talks to buy Brazilian hydroelectric project -paper; 24/05/2018 – Filing of 2017 20-F Form with the SEC; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG RECEIVED NON-BIDING OFFER FROM TAESA ON CENTROESTE DE MG; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATINGS TO LIGHT SESA AND LIGHT ENERGIA’S PROPOSED USD 600 MILLION UNSECURED NOTES UNITS DUE 2023; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CEMIG SAYS TAESA DELIVERED NON-BINDING BID FOR 51 PCT IN CENTROESTE; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: CEMIG FY NET INCOME R$1.00B

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Call) (RXN) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 102,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 448,139 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $111M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:D) by 100,100 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:D) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold RXN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 104.00 million shares or 1.66% more from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Franklin, a California-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 227,419 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 45,846 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 168,644 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 85,325 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 148,590 shares. D E Shaw And reported 162,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Cim Mangement holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 17,129 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 184,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 28,569 shares in its portfolio. James Investment reported 8,375 shares stake.

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $51.27 million for 13.59 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4,739 shares to 8,175 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 47,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,453 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).