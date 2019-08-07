As Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Thomas White International LTD Trimmed by $1.39 Million Its Position; As Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Stock Value Rose, Prudential Plc Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.83 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 20,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 959,624 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.40 million, down from 979,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 126,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The institutional investor held 271 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 126,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Companhia De Sanemento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 1.24 million shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.24% or 5.81 million shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N And Inc holds 0.92% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 22,543 shares. Asset Management holds 0.8% or 319,572 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 2,703 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 364,955 shares. Agf America, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,615 shares. Private Asset has invested 1.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hanson And Doremus Inv Management reported 18,759 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 115,867 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 15,575 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc has 6,375 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kistler accumulated 4,944 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Orrstown Svcs reported 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Evergreen Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,549 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd Co holds 3.73% or 32,763 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 8,442 shares to 81,422 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Financial G (NYSE:AFG) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 3,172 shares to 130,140 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamericano Come (NYSE:BLX) by 23,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sa Adr (NYSE:CX).

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $173.87 million for 13.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.