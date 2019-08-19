As Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 1 Common Share) (SBS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $17.81 Million; Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Shareholder Sandhill Capital Partners Raised Holding by $940,672 as Stock Value Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 830,938 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 1 Common Share) (SBS) by 97.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 1.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The institutional investor held 50,100 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 1 Common Share) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 950,028 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corporation Common Stock Usd0.002 (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 189,433 shares to 716,448 shares, valued at $36.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ennis Incorporated Common Stock Usd2.50 (NYSE:EBF) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corporation Common Npv (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has 1,603 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. North Star Invest reported 150 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,500 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 4,474 shares. Asset Management One invested in 0.03% or 47,801 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 445,270 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 4,090 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust reported 5,000 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp owns 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 17,866 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.91% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 106,098 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.3% or 37,633 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs owns 0.03% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 71,485 shares. Schroder Inv Group Inc invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.98% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $3.82 million activity.

