As Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Stock Price Rose, Water Asset Management Cut Its Holding; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Declined, Rodgers Brothers Raised by $362,375 Its Stake

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 37.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 5,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 14,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 1.83 million shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $172.14 million for 13.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,228 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).