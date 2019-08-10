As Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $1.36 Million; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $6.79 Million; Stock Price Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.14M, down from 4.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 1.04 million shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 23,037 shares to 352,966 shares, valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 54,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

More notable recent Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sabesp- Filing of 20-F Form 2018 – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Stocks Trading Below Peter Lynch Value – GuruFocus.com” published on October 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Dicks Sporting Goods Profit Beats Views – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US Containerboard Export Prices Continue to Decline; ‘Shock’ on WestRock (WRK) SBS Price Hike – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.