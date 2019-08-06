As Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Stock Rose, Inca Investments Increased Stake by $8.85 Million; Waters (WAT) Market Value Declined While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lifted Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.31. About 627,249 shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 541,895 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.90 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,312 shares. The insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold 10,000 shares worth $2.33 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 920 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 61,650 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 3,635 shares. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv invested in 4,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanseatic Management Serv stated it has 0.7% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 2,155 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Company reported 15,071 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0.24% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 186,568 shares. 1.13 million are owned by Geode Limited Company. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.46% or 10,000 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.08% or 17,878 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Violich Cap Mngmt Inc. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $54.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,312 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

