As Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Stock Price Rose, Thomas White International LTD Has Boosted Holding; Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Holder Richard C Young & Company Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 8,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 124,012 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, down from 132,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 666,773 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 52,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 152,616 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, up from 99,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 6.97% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 502,264 shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vinci Sa Adr (VCISY) by 80,750 shares to 7,045 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,310 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa Adr (NYSE:BMA).

