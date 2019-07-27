As Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Share Value Declined, Holder Renaissance Technologies Decreased Its Stake by $948,405; Five9 (FIVN) Position Has Raised by Kopp Investment Advisors Llc

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 41,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 320,600 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 361,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 462,830 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has declined 6.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 45,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 523,655 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Technical Inst Inc (NYSE:UTI) by 108,600 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Financial Instns Inc (NASDAQ:FISI) by 49,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU).

More notable recent Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis: 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Acquisitions to Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Marijuana Stocks That Call the NYSE Home – Motley Fool” published on February 13, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Cannabis Players Push CBD-Infused Products into Cosmetics Sector – Investing News Network” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cannabis stocks rally after FDA says it will speed up effort to create rules for CBD – MarketWatch” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “iAnthus Subsidiary CBD For Life Strikes Dillard’s Partnership – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9: Premium Valuation Is Warranted Over Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.