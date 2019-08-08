As Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Market Value Rose, Inca Investments Boosted Holding by $8.85 Million; Orleans Capital Management Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $317,205; Stock Price Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 43,065 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 37,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 29.44 million shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 222,715 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco

More notable recent Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Marijuana Stocks Set to Uplist to the NYSE or Nasdaq in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on May 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 2 Pot Stocks Are Moving to the NYSE – The Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Eagle preps for CBD product rollout – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis companies are having a horrible summer as scandals mount and stocks slide – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,200 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And holds 4.19M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% stake. Fil Ltd has invested 0.47% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 403,923 shares. Tuttle Tactical owns 88,341 shares. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 308,433 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Asset Mngmt Inc has 3.29% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Factory Mutual Ins holds 553,800 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Usca Ria Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 148,874 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.49% or 240,067 shares. 252,452 were accumulated by Greatmark Prns Incorporated. Colony Gp Lc owns 53,958 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.9% or 129,795 shares. Kessler Invest Llc reported 43,858 shares.