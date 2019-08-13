As Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) Stock Price Rose, Capital Growth Management LP Increased Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $16.08 Million as Stock Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 3.63M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) by 207.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 850,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.24% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 million, up from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 156,172 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $71.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).