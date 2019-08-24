As Companhia Brasileira De (CBD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased Holding by $1.72 Million; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De (CBD) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 74,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The institutional investor held 187,320 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 262,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 197,599 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days

Analysts await Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 130.77% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CBD’s profit will be $85.20 million for 17.51 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 689,412 shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $51.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 16,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

