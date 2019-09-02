As Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Broadview Advisors Upped Its Holding; Blackhill Capital Has Upped Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $768,000; Share Price Declined

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 186,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, up from 177,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 199,686 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT SYSTEMS SAYS “HAS HAD INITIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH ELLIOTT”; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT ISSUES RESPONSE ON ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Takes Stake in CommVault: 13D Filing; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 17/04/2018 – CommVault Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Commvault Innovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Aver; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Position Close Update: CommVault Systems, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Commvault To Webcast Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 5,472 shares. Regions Financial has 3,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 303,736 shares. 4,734 are owned by Profund Advsr Lc. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 34,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.06% or 598,812 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 25,631 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 61,922 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 1.25 million shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.04% or 14,695 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 29,952 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech reported 50,796 shares stake. Numerixs Tech accumulated 0.04% or 4,550 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 239,797 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 23,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 14,550 shares to 57,825 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc by 51,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,969 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Investments holds 0.82% or 21,161 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0.57% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.05M shares stake. Cleararc Cap holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,689 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1St Source Bank accumulated 22,129 shares. Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corp invested in 7,048 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Culbertson A N And Co Inc has invested 1.94% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hyman Charles D reported 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kistler holds 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,757 shares. Wright Investors Ser holds 1.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 33,735 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc holds 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 29,198 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 79,086 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh accumulated 0.03% or 6,450 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Lc owns 4,752 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Big Pharma kills signature drug at center of $5.8 billion South S.F. deal – San Francisco Business Times” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.