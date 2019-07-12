As Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Value Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Has Raised Position by $1.89 Million; Comcast (CMCSA) Holder First Financial Has Upped Holding by $724,074

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 15.19M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 336.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 29,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 462,633 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT: ELLIOTT TO WITHDRAWING THEIR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 06/03/2018 – Kaminario and Commvault Join Forces to Accelerate and Automate Operational Backup and Recovery and Ensure Business Continuity; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Directors Will Be Identified by Elliott, Subject to Approval of Bd; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 02/04/2018 – Elliott discloses 10.3 pct stake in Commvault, nominates 4 directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $7.26 million activity. Another trade for 64,167 shares valued at $4.35M was made by BUNTE AL on Wednesday, February 13. $767,597 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was sold by FANZILLI FRANK J on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $93,998 were sold by Merrill Gary. On Tuesday, February 5 PULVER DAN sold $507,450 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 7,500 shares. SMITH GARY B sold $510,000 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Wednesday, February 6.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ready Cap Corp Com by 37,330 shares to 330 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 46,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,375 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21 million.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

