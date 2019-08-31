As Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Declined, Adams Express Company Cut Its Stake; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) by $8.30 Million

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says “l’m sorry”; 10/05/2018 – Most Small Businesses Will Increase Investment in Facebook in 2018; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 16/04/2018 – Most of Divisive Facebook Ads Paid for by `Suspicious’ Groups; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE’S DIGITAL MINISTER CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO BE `TRANSPARENT’; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 199,686 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 29/03/2018 – Tintri and Commvault Automate Data Protection for Customer Applications; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 06/03/2018 – Kaminario and Commvault Join Forces to Accelerate and Automate Operational Backup and Recovery and Ensure Business Continuity; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management to Nominate Four Candidates to CommVault Board; 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Committee to Conduct Cap Return Review; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT SYSTEMS SAYS “HAS HAD INITIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH ELLIOTT”; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 02/04/2018 – Commvault, which makes backup and recovery software, is facing a proxy battle with Elliott Management, which is said to be frustrated with its margins, according to sources

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26,600 shares to 134,400 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 65,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

