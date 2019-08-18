As Commvault Systems (CVLT) Market Valuation Declined, Acadian Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Financial Engines Advisors Position in Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Lowered by $850,141 as Stock Value Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 405.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 105,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 132,094 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 26,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 444,635 shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – CVLT NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES RELATES TO PACT WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT NOMINATES FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMMVAULT BOARD; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Ends 2018 Fiscal Year with New Customer Business Driven By New Simple Interface, Flexible Pricing, and Scale-Out Inno; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT SYSTEMS SAYS “HAS HAD INITIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH ELLIOTT”; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – Elliott discloses 10.3 pct stake in Commvault, nominates 4 directors

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHE) by 11.38M shares to 16.72 million shares, valued at $434.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 178,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.58 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 24,074 shares to 106,708 shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 1.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In.