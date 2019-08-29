As Community West (CWBC) Stock Declined, Cutler Capital Management Lifted by $620,390 Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mathes Company Has Decreased by $3.16 Million Its Position

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 16,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,938 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 38,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $209.14. About 13.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 1,092 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Since March 1, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $167,634 activity. 263 shares were bought by STOVESAND KIRK, worth $2,706. BARTLEIN ROBERT bought $214 worth of stock. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider PEEPLES WILLIAM R bought $65,511.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.