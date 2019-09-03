As Community West (CWBC) Stock Declined, Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Position by $620,390; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $117.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 1,383 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.01 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 5.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Facebook instituted a huge “executive shakeup,” reorganizing around a new blockchain effort and aims to address privacy concerns; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: 85% OF U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT REQUESTS PRODUCED DATA; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: #EXCLUSIVE – #DarkMoney Funders that targeted anti-Muslim voters in 2016 using Facebook & Google revealed.…; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 08/04/2018 – Senator John Kennedy said some problems are “too big for Facebook to fix” by itself

Since May 17, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $167,634 activity. 500 shares valued at $4,875 were bought by Plourd Martin E on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 296 shares valued at $2,984 was bought by STOVESAND KIRK. 6,763 shares were bought by PEEPLES WILLIAM R, worth $65,511.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). National Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 194 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 4,493 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 24,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stieven Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.86% or 460,360 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). First Manhattan holds 0% or 24,488 shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 216,639 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.01% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 46,357 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 10,999 shares. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 260,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And holds 10,477 shares. Vanguard holds 54,862 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Operations Llc holds 0.25% or 3,624 shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 66,755 shares. Verition Fund Lc invested in 26,529 shares. Stifel Corp invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coastline Co owns 20,665 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.54% or 2.07M shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc reported 2,953 shares. Edgemoor Invest has 28,924 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 82,303 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc holds 2,506 shares. Select Equity LP reported 93,335 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Co reported 1,718 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 91,844 shares. Moreover, Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.59 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.