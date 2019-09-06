As Community West (CWBC) Shares Declined, Holder Cutler Capital Management Lifted Stake; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Decreased Howard Hughes (HHC) Position by $4.23 Million; Shares Rose

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 11,063 shares traded or 126.38% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 38,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.43 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.29. About 193,733 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.32% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 54,862 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Da Davidson & owns 10,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Stieven Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 194 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Bridgeway Cap has 46,357 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cutler Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). First Manhattan Co invested in 0% or 24,488 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $167,634 activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider Plourd Martin E bought $4,935. The insider STOVESAND KIRK bought 296 shares worth $2,984. The insider PEEPLES WILLIAM R bought $65,511.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 12,610 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 4,350 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 45,386 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 61,394 shares. Renaissance Techs holds 14,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Llc has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 11,878 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Lp owns 5,955 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 55 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Incorporated. 65,496 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Schroder Investment Management Gp has invested 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,818 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 3,272 shares.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.46M for 397.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.