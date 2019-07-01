As Community West (CWBC) Share Value Declined, Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Northern Trust (NTRS) Holding Increased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 346 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 45,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 101,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 565,244 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Announces Leadership Appointments in Global Family Office & Investment Practice Group; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “25 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Apple, Exxon And One Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Paul Ulrich Joins Community West Bank as Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Community West Bancshares Authorizes Increase and Extension to Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community West Bank Opens Full Service Branch Office in Paso Robles – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dana L. Boutain and Tom L. Dobyns Appointed to Community West Bancshares Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2017.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 sales for $100,751 activity. On Monday, June 3 STOVESAND KIRK bought $2,984 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 296 shares. The insider BARTLEIN ROBERT bought 1,000 shares worth $9,750. 1,000 shares were bought by Filippin William F, worth $10,300 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 3,138 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 160,744 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment owns 1,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 10,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 2,952 shares. Moreover, Stieven Ltd Partnership has 0.86% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) or 18,680 shares. Da Davidson & Co has 10,477 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 79,082 shares in its portfolio. Zpr Mgmt owns 15,982 shares. Moreover, Wellington Llp has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 260,815 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 24,488 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 20,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 194 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Management has 0.01% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 46,357 shares.

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Northern Trust (NTRS) to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.70 per share, to repurchase up to $1.4 billion – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Northern Trust Announces Federal Reserve’s Review of Its 2019 Capital Plan – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comerica’s Strategic Growth Initiatives Aid, Costs Increase – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northern Trust capital plan allows dividend boost, $1.4B buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Community Bank System, Redwood Trust and Northern Trust – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 40,731 shares to 279,386 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 83,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,063 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 218,547 are owned by Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Company. Axa reported 164,900 shares. Conning stated it has 5,238 shares. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 64,199 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Financial has 0.03% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 43,306 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc accumulated 4,742 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc owns 10,400 shares. Jump Trading accumulated 5,451 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Crawford Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Trexquant LP holds 13,966 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.04% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).