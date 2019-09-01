As Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake by $483,000; Hhr Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $6.73 Million as Share Value Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (CWBC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The hedge fund held 460,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 508,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Community West Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 276 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 150,599 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68 million, down from 191,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.67. About 1.24M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues

