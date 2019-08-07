As Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Cut Stake; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Increased Its Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Holding by $6.48 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 1353.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 161,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 173,895 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 11,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 381,261 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 03/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR)

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 26,852 shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.93M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,316 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Partners. Axa accumulated 0% or 10,600 shares. Sei Invs Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 38,428 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Paloma Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 11,627 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 180 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability accumulated 321,582 shares. Northern has 547,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 116,778 shares. 6,558 were accumulated by Professional Advisory Service. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,996 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). D E Shaw And Company has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

