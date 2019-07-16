As Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Share Price Declined, Shoker Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake by $2.25 Million; Argent Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding in Csx (CSX) by $385,984

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,245 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 37,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 2.78M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 25,405 shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.26% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 280,921 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Company invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Renaissance Inv Grp Ltd Co stated it has 2,850 shares. 1,434 are held by Sageworth Tru Communication. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance Communications has 0.26% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 28,214 shares. 953 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Lc has invested 4.62% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Gladius Mngmt LP owns 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,585 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 4,006 shares. Barnett And Inc reported 19,750 shares. Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 0.01% or 585 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 114,100 shares. Field & Main State Bank stated it has 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,905 shares to 242,529 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.