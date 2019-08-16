As Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Cut Position by $1.80 Million; As Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Declined, Holder Dorsal Capital Management Lowered Holding

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $712.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 5,932 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 181,066 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 92,908 shares to 244,727 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 81,375 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 42,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 31,707 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 547,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 36,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc reported 33,072 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 9,454 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 190,470 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 14,861 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 193 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 64,196 shares. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.93M for 11.93 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

