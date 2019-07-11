As Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Decreased Position by $1.80 Million; Wildcat Capital Management Holds Stake in Facebook (FB)

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 17,615 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 02/05/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the middle of Facebook’s privacy scandal, has filed for bankruptcy; 19/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: Facebook WAS inside Cambridge Analytica’s office but have now “stood down” following dramatic; 26/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Former FCC Bureau Chief Fred Campbell: Safe Harbor Enables Facebook, Google to Censor Without; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 16/04/2018 – Philippines complains Facebook fact-checkers are biased; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregatelQ over data scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership accumulated 259,688 shares or 7.88% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 32,863 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Stockton holds 0.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,311 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 171,276 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset accumulated 0.37% or 10,755 shares. Management Associate has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). St Germain D J Co owns 58,221 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation stated it has 84,842 shares. Ycg Lc reported 4.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lvw Ltd reported 4,312 shares. Moreover, Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,070 shares. Mai Cap holds 39,657 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Llc has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 11,681 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Co invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Bonus to Employees – Business Wire” on December 22, 2017. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “7 Worst-Performing Bank Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 08, 2018.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $15.28M for 12.01 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 16,900 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Chatham Cap Gp owns 5,325 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 9,454 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 42,500 shares. Private Na holds 0.05% or 5,616 shares. 8,607 are held by Aperio Limited. Bluecrest Management Limited has 5,663 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 65,711 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 11,352 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 700 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 190,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 4,747 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 60,938 shares.