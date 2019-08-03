As Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $8.89 Million; Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Raised Usa Technologies (USAT) Position

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 2.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, down from 5.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 2.67 million shares traded or 29.12% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS REPORTS PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Fla; 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH -CHS ALSO SEEKING TO TERMINATE COMPUTER AND DATA PROCESSING TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 29, 2016 , BETWEEN CHSPSC & QHCCS; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH’S CFR TO Caa1; OUTLOOK STAB

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 1.05 million shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 34,195 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 21,118 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 28,163 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 75,705 shares. 970,888 were reported by State Street. First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 103,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 17,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru reported 674,438 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 0.19% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 531 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 16,750 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company owns 9,316 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “USA Technologies (USAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why USA Technologies Shares Got Destroyed Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLNX, TNXP among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CMG, HBI, SGMO and PRLB among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 5,100.00% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 88,535 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 59,005 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.35M shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Parametric Assocs Llc stated it has 1.03M shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.37% or 211,839 shares. 38,015 are owned by Sg Americas Securities. 11,300 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Company. Fin Advisers Limited Liability reported 14,710 shares stake. Aegon Usa Investment Ltd Liability Com invested 0.14% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 126,456 are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 12,448 shares. Hap Trading Llc stated it has 656,020 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0% or 8,353 shares.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CEO Wayne Smith bets more than $3M of his own cash on CHS turnaround – Nashville Business Journal” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION FILING DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in HL, CYH, and BOX of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CYH ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Community Health Systems, Inc. â€“ CYH – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CYH, INS and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Community Health Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 38,970 shares to 64,536 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 49,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (Put) (NYSE:AMG).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $320,000 activity.