As Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Stock Price Declined, Sandler Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $8.89 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Stock Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut by $336,762 Its Holding

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 2.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, down from 5.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 495,468 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 WERE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF ABL FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SEES FY LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.10 TO $1.50; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CITES $1,925M NEW 9.875% JUNIOR-PRIORITY NOTES; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH -CHS ALSO SEEKING TO TERMINATE COMPUTER AND DATA PROCESSING TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 29, 2016 , BETWEEN CHSPSC & QHCCS; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 04/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES COMMUNITY HEALTH ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 559,168 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc holds 99,355 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Synovus Financial invested in 2,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. 74,328 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 17,000 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Sei Investments Company invested in 2 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 38,000 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc accumulated 6,719 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 771,255 shares. 2.35 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 4,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 17,948 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co reported 132,802 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 911,670 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $320,000 activity.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50,570 shares to 220,479 shares, valued at $26.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 186 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Tealwood Asset Management invested in 1,280 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,035 shares. 1.94 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 16,050 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 7,402 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Lc holds 252,724 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 525 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.11% or 250,032 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 18,797 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & holds 0.08% or 5,455 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.12% or 91,754 shares. 1,699 are owned by First Manhattan Company. Cadence Bancorp Na owns 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,533 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 3.38 million shares stake.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92M for 13.63 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

