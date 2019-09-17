As Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Stock Price Declined, Hap Trading Has Increased Stake by $866,300; Stanley Capital Management Increases Position in Mckesson (MCK)

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 647.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 866,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 133,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.22M market cap company. The stock increased 5.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 2.39 million shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO MAKE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR UP TO $1.93B NOTES; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL ASSETS OF OCALA, FL; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH -CHS ALSO SEEKING TO TERMINATE COMPUTER AND DATA PROCESSING TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 29, 2016 , BETWEEN CHSPSC & QHCCS; 12/04/2018 – NashvilleBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: CHS lays off dozens of corporate employees; 27/03/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Three Tennessee Hospitals to West Tennessee Healthcare; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Health Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYH); 20/03/2018 – QUORUM – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS IT WAS SEEKING TO TERMINATE, EFFECTIVE SEPT 30, A SHARED SERVICES TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – ABL FACILITY INCLUDES BORROWING CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT OF $50 MLN; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – ON APRIL 3, CO, UNIT, ENTERED INTO AN ASSET-BASED LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 63,800 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $144.16. About 1.05M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $423,550 activity. Ely James S. III also bought $320,000 worth of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) on Friday, May 17.